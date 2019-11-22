NorthWestern Energy (NWE) has two major decisions pending before the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) that will drastically affect how we get our energy supply in Montana and what we pay for it.
One decision is NWE’s “rate case," which puts residential solar on the chopping block. It wants to charge rooftop solar customers a “demand charge,” increasing costs by 28%. Financial incentives, our solar industry and good jobs will be decimated.
Next consider NWE’s resource procurement plan, forecasting Montana’s energy demands for the next 20 years. Instead, this retro plan has no new investments in wind, solar or battery storage. New fracked gas power plants are planned. It assumes the Colstrip coal-fired power plant will run for another 20 years, in contrast to closure plans of the four other owners of Colstrip.
The PSC should protect ratepayers. These proposals are not in our interests.
Write to the PSC. Call our Commissioner Bob Lake: (406) 444-6169. Attend and speak at a public meeting. The rate case will be heard on Nov. 25 at noon at the PSC office (1701 Prospect Ave, Helena, MT). The hearing for the procurement plan will be Dec. 9, 1:30 and 5 p.m., same location.
Speak up!
Mary LaPorte,
Missoula