Weight loss can improve health, happiness

While I agree with the basic premise of Wren Cilimburg's letter to the editor (Jan. 12), I must disagree with her general statement that weight loss doesn't make you happier.

Certainly the effort and discipline it takes to get on a healthy diet and stay on it isn't always enjoyable; however, the results of a healthy diet and exercise far outweigh the discomfort of becoming fat.

As often as I can, I hike the Mount Sentinel trails. When doing so, I meet the happiest and nicest people in Missoula. Also, the higher I climb, the happier the folks appear to be.

America is an obese country! Shame on doctors who would rather prescribe drugs than insist patients get on a healthy diet and exercise program. Also, shame on health professionals who set a terrible example by being obese themselves. Most obese people are on several prescription drugs because of their health conditions, and those drugs have a huge negative impact on the way they feel. Just look at the COVID statistics. Obesity is the No. 1 condition listed in the majority of the deaths, due to the underlying conditions associated with obesity.

By the way, at one time I weighed 248 pounds at 5'10". I was fat and miserable. I am now shrinking in height, but I'm happy and much healthier at 160 pounds.

Ken Colbo,

Lolo

