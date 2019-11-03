The historic Elbow Lake rock weir that the state wants to remove to drain the lake is too drastic of an action.
An environmental impact statement (EIS) would look at all the critical impacts of removing the weir that has been in place since logs floated down the Clearwater River to the Blackfoot River to the mill in Bonner over 100 years ago in 1907-1911. This lake habitat and associated marsh lands that are home to sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans, beavers, otters, frogs, turtles, loons, eagles and other bird and duck species (harlequins, wood ducks, pintails, to name a few) will be shockingly disrupted if the weir is suddenly removed. Such an abrupt change also negatively impacts all the people who enjoy the lake.
We have not had one public meeting and only a brief environmental assessment (EA) to review. An EIS would demonstrate the respect Elbow Lake deserves. Coming up with alternatives and a creative solution that works for everybody should be possible.
Libby Langston,
Missoula