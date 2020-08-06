You have permission to edit this article.
Were traffic laws being followed?

Regarding the bike/auto accident on South Higgins, some of the story details make one wonder if the biker was riding on the wrong side of the road against traffic and not with it. The police are still investigating, so it appears they are still looking at the accident circumstances.

As bad as this accident was and we are all thankful the bike rider will be OK, It would be important to know if some of the traffic laws were not followed so we can make Missoula safer for both bikes and automobiles.

Jerrell Ballas,

Missoula

