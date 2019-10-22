Let's re-elect Heidi West.
I am grateful for the beauty surrounding us and the vibrant economy in our Garden City. I am also concerned about the housing affordability issue. Rent and home prices are outrageous, and we simply need people to be able to afford to stay here.
West has been a champion in the affordability front, and we need to keep that momentum moving. Additionally, West understands many of the efforts of sustainable energy and the need to protect our environment.
I met West 10 years ago at Tiny Tales at our public library when our children were babies. I know her; Heidi West is hard-working, innovative and willing to think outside the traditional boxes to get the job done. We owe it to our children and ourselves to vote for Heidi West again.
Shannon O'Brien,
Missoula