To the residents of Ward 1:
Here is what I want to see in a candidate for City Council.
1) Willingness to deeply engage in the complex, wonky, thankless work that happens behind the scenes — not oversimplifying complex topics to headline-friendly soundbites.
2) Values that are based in compassion and realism, and a commitment specifically to our unique part of town, which encompasses a wide diversity of residents — not adopting a platform that is cookie-cut by others across the city.
3) A strong desire to serve the needs of the people — not self-promotion or sloganeering.
I am so thankful that we in Ward 1 have had in Heidi West a representative — in every sense of that word — who reflects those three attributes so well. She works hard for us, every single day. I urge you to join me in enthusiastically re-electing Heidi West in Ward 1.
Grace Decker
Missoula