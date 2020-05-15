Wetherell has built stellar reputation for many years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What an ugly world we live in when a person such as Kevin Wetherell’s stellar reputation is brought into question by some jerk(s) who apparently decided it would be a good idea to post a fake Facebook page using his name and image to post racist comments that he never made.

We have known Kevin Wetherell for 30-plus years and dealt and worked with him in a wide variety of ways and consider him a very good friend. We can assure you that he would never post or say any of the things attributed to him by these inconsiderate scum of the earth, and anyone that knows him would concur with that.

Unfortunately, a person can spend their entire lifetime building up a flawless reputation by deeds and actions they take, and then have all of that brought into question by one instance such as this.

Please, do not believe the untrue claims made by others regarding actions that were never taken by Wetherell. Wetherell is not a racist and is a good, honest, hard-working, god-fearing man dedicated to his family, friends, staff and community, and he deserves better.

Dick and Linda Ainsworth,

Missoula

