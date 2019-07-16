The Ranchers Stewardship Alliance thanks President Trump’s Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and the other members of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission (MBCC) for their approval of the most recent slate of North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant funding. This funding, matched by private and philanthropic contributions, will be used to provide the dollars and needed assistance to farmers and ranchers for conservation on working lands across Montana’s Hi-Line.
The grasslands that sustain our cattle, the ag and crop lands that sustain our families, are the same lands, managed with an eye for conservation, that sustain our wildlife and waterfowl. Additionally, and so importantly at this time, conservation funding (currently eight NAWCA projects totaling over $7 million within Blaine, Phillips and Valley counties) provides a much-needed additional source of income diversity for producers dealing with persistent low commodity prices and challenging weather conditions.
Thanks again to Secretary Bernhardt and the MBCC for recognizing the value of working ag land conservation on Montana’s Hi-Line.
Leo Barthelmess,
president,
Ranchers Stewardship Alliance,
Malta