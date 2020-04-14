What about lives lost to smoking?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Governor Bullock cognitively decided to subdue Montana’s booming economy. COVID-19 and “one life lost is too many,” drove his decision.

Death is tragic. Yet, each and every day, we get up and live life knowing full well that there are risks associated with any lifestyle we freely choose to live. We choose to play the odds and to mitigate the risk of death so we may live life freely.

Many of us choose freely to smoke cigarettes. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year. Isn’t this 480,000 lives too many?

If we mitigate the risks of contracting COVID-19 (practice good hygiene, stay home if you are ill, high risk groups self quarantine), odds are slim there will be 480,000 COVID deaths in the Unites States. Yet, dictatorially, we gave up life as we knew it.

During the last legislative session Bullock vetoed Sen. Al Olszewski’s Senate Bill 354. Section 2 (a) of that bill stated: “the state of Montana has a paramount interest in protecting all human life.” Governor Bullock cognitively vetoed that bill.

Governor, why isn’t a newborn infant “one life lost is too many”?

T.J. Smith,

Billings

