What about others with miserable lives?

To all of the protesters and others who holler, “black lives matter!”:

I agree with that idea, but what about the other kinds of humans/races who also have miserable lives, and yet few people run riot over their lives?

Then there are the protest hooligans who use such events to run rampant, picking fights, shooting guns and smashing property, looting barely afloat businesses, torching cars, etc. Then all the protesters howl about police brutality, they fight back, etc.

Before anyone starts more howling, etc., on the whole event: The cops got a hold of George Floyd for passing a fake $20 bill (I do believe that is a felony) at a bar and then leaving, which is “theft of services,” and refused to come back inside to pay for his drink(s), giving the cops a bad attitude, likely getting mouthy as well.

Then, later on, it was learned he was a meth head, using another illegal substance, while having a bad heart, and drank $20 worth of whatever he ordered with fake money. Sounds like a real saint, eh?

Kevin Lessley,

Missoula

