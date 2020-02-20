What about right to live without fear?

I went to the Peak last week to discover it was closed because of a shooter in the area. The previous weekend, our church brought up issues of safety, primarily from a shooter. Our daughter, a teacher, has been through active shooter scenarios in her school. Work places have done similar exercises.
It makes me angry that everyone has had to address ways to stay alive while gun owners scream about their "Second Amendment rights." What about my right to enjoy life without fear of random murder by individuals with guns? This makes no sense.
Lynne Dickman,
Missoula