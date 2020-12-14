What an embarrassment!

The Texas lawsuit was predicated on the idea that the election of Joe Biden was fraudulent. However Trump's own lawyers have admitted before judges in several States that their cases are not about fraud. And US Atty. Bill Barr has said publicly that the Department of Justice, including the FBI, had not uncovered anything that would alter the election's outcome. Simply put: the Texas lawsuit was filed without any evidence whatsoever to substantiate this claim. It's just a case of putting lipstick on the same pig that has been summarily tossed out of every lower court dozens of times.

Unfortunately for Fox, his actions may have triggered serious personal consequences. Attorneys who violate Rule 11 are subject to sanctions by the Court including monetary and nonmonetary sanctions. Additionally, an attorney who violates Rule 11 has also committed an ethical violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct, which are the ethical rules that attorneys in Montana must follow. It is the duty of the Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) to prosecute attorneys who violate these Rules. The penalty for violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct can range from written or verbal reprimands to disbarment.