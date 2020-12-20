What characteristics will Gianforte show?

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has again pushed the limits of the voters of Montana and walked right up to the cliff's edge.

Gianforte, one day prior to being elected to the House of Representatives, assaulted a member of the press on the day before the election, a charge to which he pleaded guilty.

Now the governor-elect has decided to test Montana and the U.S. Constitution by joining with Attorney General Tim Fox, supporting the lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court by Texas AG Paxton to disenfranchise the voters of four states, millions of voters, none of which are Montanans. Seventeen attorneys general and 126 U.S. representatives, including our governor-elect, signed an amicus brief in an unpatriotic attempt to install a president who lost the election, violating our most valued constitutional right, that of the vote.

The most conservative court in generations used it as a paper airplane, with disgust. They gave it no consideration whatsoever. What the hell was our governor-elect thinking?

This begs the question, what kind of bad personal characteristics will our governor-elect present now? This is a man who should be watched. Verify, then trust, and then verify again. Make sure your vote counts.

Bradley Benshoff,

Missoula

