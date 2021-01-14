 Skip to main content
What Daines should have said

By now many will have received a letter from Senator Daines concerning the events of Jan. 6, 2021. It was incomplete. This is the letter he should have written.

To The Citizens of Our Great State:

As a fifth generation Montanan, my conscience dictates that I come clean. As Copper King and corrupt Montana pioneer senator, William Clark, stated, “I never bought a man who wasn’t for sale.” I allowed myself to be seduced and bought by the Trump Train’s misguided promises of power and prestige. I was wrong. I was wrong to tell you that that election was fraudulent. It was not. The facts bore this out in multiple court cases and recounts. I was wrong to join Ted Cruz and pander for your hard earned money to finance a bogus election audit stunt. It was a blatant attempt at overturning the will of the people. I was wrong. Furthermore, my actions helped incite the violent mob that attacked the Capitol and endangered the lives of my fellow legislators. I was so wrong. I was elected to serve and tell you the truth no matter how disappointing or encouraging. I failed. I put my ambition above the Constitution.

James Schulz,

Helena

