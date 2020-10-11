 Skip to main content
What do you really care about?

What do you really care about?

I don’t care that Trump didn’t tell us about COVID initially. I do care that he did not immediately take executive action behind the scenes to address it with all the appropriate leaders in science, medicine, government, industry, education and the military to come up with a well-coordinated national plan with multiple contingency plans for best and worst case scenarios.

I don’t care that he left the hospital and is not following medical advice. I do care that he is putting other people in harm’s way and comparing his experience of getting the best care in the world with the experience of people who are struggling to get medical care, pay their bills and protect their family.

I don’t care how much money he has or if he is a business success or not. I do care that he’s known not to pay all his bills to companies and individuals who had contracts to deliver goods and services to his businesses; that his rallies have run up about $2 million in debt to local communities for police and security yet neither he nor his campaign feel responsible to pay those bills; and that his business ties and debts in other countries can have influence that impacts the US relationships and policies.

I don’t care if he befriends Putin. I do care that no action is taken when a bounty is put on our troops.

I don’t care that he projects being the protector of unborn children. I do care that he is not simultaneously championing the development and funding of programs to insure that every child born in the U.S. has adequate care, food, shelter, health care and education to thrive.

I also really don’t care that he had multiple affairs and marriages or what his academic standing was, but I do care that he publicly judges, humiliates and threatens others.

If you care about any of the same things I do, vote for the presidential candidate that shares the same concerns as you and vote for the candidates in the national, state and local elections that will speak and vote on your behalf for the things that you really care about.

Syble Solomon,

Hamilton

