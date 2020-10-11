What do you really care about?

I don’t care that Trump didn’t tell us about COVID initially. I do care that he did not immediately take executive action behind the scenes to address it with all the appropriate leaders in science, medicine, government, industry, education and the military to come up with a well-coordinated national plan with multiple contingency plans for best and worst case scenarios.

I don’t care that he left the hospital and is not following medical advice. I do care that he is putting other people in harm’s way and comparing his experience of getting the best care in the world with the experience of people who are struggling to get medical care, pay their bills and protect their family.

I don’t care how much money he has or if he is a business success or not. I do care that he’s known not to pay all his bills to companies and individuals who had contracts to deliver goods and services to his businesses; that his rallies have run up about $2 million in debt to local communities for police and security yet neither he nor his campaign feel responsible to pay those bills; and that his business ties and debts in other countries can have influence that impacts the US relationships and policies.

I don’t care if he befriends Putin. I do care that no action is taken when a bounty is put on our troops.