What does GOP actually stand for?

I was going to write about the Carlsons’ “clarion call” (Nov. 24) for civil war, but was glad to see many others chastise the Missoulian for paying for baseless, misinformed conservative rants like other writers happily provide for free. But one letter (Dec. 1) from a Carlson fan said the quiet part out loud: What conservatives want most is to “get under the skin of the liberal ‘loonies’ and their ilk.” When they simply repeat right-wing media talking points about how awful liberals are, it’s fairly obvious these people don’t really care about our country or how our government should work.

What does the Republican Party actually stand for now? Donald Trump et al would like to claim they are the party of the working class. Actually, it’s the Democrats who are right now fighting Republicans to protect workers’ rights to sue employers who create dangerous pandemic-related working conditions. As Trump clearly said at his recent Georgia rally, Republicans really want to represent the “victim” class.

Conservatives used to believe in using the American system to lift themselves up. Now they seem to want a vindictive government to help drag other people down — a government that is not here to help, but to hurt.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

