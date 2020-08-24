 Skip to main content
Williams deserves seat in US House

Williams deserves seat in US House

Why does Matt Rosendale devote so much energy to job-hopping?

From 2010 to 2012, he served in the Montana House. Next he started a term in the Montana Senate. Halfway through that term, he ran for the U.S. House, losing. Although Rosendale finished his state Senate term, he apparently didn’t really like that job, because in 2016 he ran for state auditor.

He apparently doesn’t really like that job either. In 2018, he ran for the U.S. Senate. (He lost.) Now finishing as auditor (and doing a remarkably poor job), he is running again for the U.S. House.

What does Rosendale really want?

Is he more interested in a job title and stature than in doing the work required for these jobs?

Right now, good governance is crucial. But governing is not the same as ruling. Nor the same as blindly following ideology instead of facts.

In contrast to Rosendale, Kathleen Williams is a highly effective, experienced and skilled candidate for our U.S. House seat. She proved her abilities during her terms in our Legislature. She listens deeply. She understands Montana’s problems and the responsibilities of representing a million people.

Kathleen Williams deserves to be elected in November.

Frank and Maggie Allen,

Missoula

