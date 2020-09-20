What does Trump really think of us?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 7, President Donald Trump told author Bob Woodward that the COVID-19 virus "was deadly stuff" … that it quickly spreads from person to person … in close quarters … through the air. President Trump told Woodward that COVID-19 was much more dangerous than the flu; that it kills not only the old and the infirm but can kill the young as well. All this President Trump says in Woodward's Feb. 7, taped interview.

Yet in Tulsa on June 19, and again in Phoenix on June 24, President Trump tells his supporters to come together … to join him in close cramped quarters … no masks … no social distancing (unless you personally really want that). He does it again on July 3, at Mount Rushmore and again at the White House rose garden on the Fourth of July. I know. I watched it all live on FOX.

Ditto again when he and Melania spoke to supporters in the White House gardens during the August Republican National Convention.

So, what is President Donald Trump telling you and me about him and about what he thinks of us?

Victor Machart,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0