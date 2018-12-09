There are many people, including President Trump, who are skeptical about the influence of human behavior on “climate change” or “global warming.” The United States has just released the National Climate Assessment, which has many predictions based on impartial scientific evidence which are very, very alarming.
In my 49 years living in Missoula I have noticed many changes around Missoula, none of them reassuring.
To the deniers, I would ask what evidence would be necessary to change your opinion? Opinions, like my own, are reluctant to change, but evidence should prevail. I invite you to try to change my mind or tell me what evidence it would take to change yours.
James R. Ullrich,
Missoula