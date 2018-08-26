What happened to your GOP? You guys branded yourselves the “Law & Order,” “Family Values,” “Real Americans” party. Now, Republicans can’t scrape up enough character amongst their caucus to even speak out against Trump’s dangerous and divisive malarkey. They are complicit in the degradation of our democracy.
I have seen the Republican party become decreasingly interested in governing (at which they are inept) and increasingly involved in the acquisition of power. They are not interested in the welfare of our country, but obsessed with gaining any political advantage. Government, to the GOP, is a vehicle to their own enrichment at the expense of the country and those of us without wealth or power.
You’ve thrown your principles right out the window. You don’t care about Trump’s antics as long as he does things that outrage Progressives. And in that regard, you too are complicit.
How angry must you be, and at whom, to justify your support of this foolish little man? I remember a Republican party that wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s anti-American nightmare.
MAGA! Drain the Swamp! Lock Her Up! Are you so deluded that you can’t see the ironies, or hypocrisies?
The prison bus is here for Mr. Manafort. Next!
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula