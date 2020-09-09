What has Trump done for families?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you want to vote for Donald Trump or any Republican candidate, you can, but you know they do not care about you or your country.

Tell me — not that you love him — tell me what he has done for your family and friends and your family linage. You must be of the group that say, ”I do not watch the news.”

It is on you, not the Republicans, to look your family straight on and vote for their best interests.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0