What if lack of mask cost someone's life?

This letter is in regards to the photo on page A4 of Tuesday's Missoulian from the state Capitol steps in Helena, showing the supporters for pro-life. I by no means intend to insert my thinking on the subject of abortion into this letter. But I do find it interesting and perhaps a bit ironic that all the people pictured, with the possible exception of one, are not wearing masks.

These people surely have a strong conviction toward the abortion topic, which they have a right to convey. My question to them would be this: How would any one of them feel if their choosing not to wear a mask, while infected with COVID-19, directly led to the death of someone with whom they were in contact? Seems like similar burdens to bear.

Rick Borden,

Hamilton

