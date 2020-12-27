 Skip to main content
What if mask could have saved couple?

I am angry. The special treatment afforded Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie and Ben Carson should be available to everyone.

We just lost a couple, here in Missoula, who had devoted their 59-plus years to serving our community. The husband had been scouted by and chosen by the Boston Red Sox, yet chose to serve in the Air Force. It was Vietnam. This couple had consistently helped the community through their store and service to our kids. Skip Peacock coached so many young folks that it would be impossible to list.

Just know that this wonderful couple who died a month and a week apart served our community and our kids well and never asked for anything — not even recognition. True heroes whose family deserved to have that last decade with them.

When is everyone going to wake up? What if wearing that mask would have saved this one couple? Would it be worth it to you, now?

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton

 

