What is a real patriot?

The old proverb "A man is known by the company he keeps" has never been so accurate. Montanans must never forget, come the 2022, 2024 and 2026 elections, those who stood with Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the lunatic fringe who tried to overthrow our American democracy in January of 2021:

Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, Greg Gianforte and Troy Downing; these are dangerous men who masquerade as patriots.

Don't be fooled. True patriotism has nothing to do with jumping up and puffing out your chest while saluting the flag before football games, wearing lapel pins, brandishing firearms, tough guy rhetoric, driving your pickup truck around town with a flag hanging out of the bed, or pledging allegiance when the cameras are watching. Real patriots do not blindly follow demagogues for monetary and political gain.

Real patriots support our elections and our government even when the outcome is not to their liking.

Real patriots recognize the importance of government to the existence of civilized societies.

Real patriots see the need for government to provide services to less fortunate citizens.