What is a true Montanan or true patriot?

What is a true Montanan or true patriot?

Qanon. Antifa. Socialism. Naziism. Epithets thrown around carelessly to describe someone with whom we do not agree?

What is a”true” Montanan? Birth? 10 years? 30 years? One generation? Five generations? Does it matter? Who, by longevity anywhere, is more entitled and to what?

What is a “true patriot”? A flag on the porch? Multiple flags on a porch? Any who are not “us” is a threat?

“Pizzagate”? How do we have a conversation about cults of pedophilia (without evidence) and leave out the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America, the Penn State football locker room, the Ohio State wrestling program or U.S.A. Gymnastics for which there are mountains of evidence?

How about we embrace “and Justice for All" as embedded in in our Pledge of Allegiance and how about we live that without imposing our personal beliefs on those who do not share them such that we dismiss as evil the beliefs of our neighbors.

“It does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are twenty gods or no God. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.” Thomas Jefferson

John Grant,

Hamilton

