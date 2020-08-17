What is being done to fix Montana’s broken unemployment system?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a Montana native currently living in Missoula county House District 99, Senate District 50. Like many Montanans my place of employment was shut down for a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am one of the lucky ones, I’m back to work now. Also like many Montanans I had to navigate our confusing and broken unemployment system for the first time. This was not easy.

At first, I thought my place of work was only going to be closed for 3 weeks, so I didn’t attempt to file. As the weeks wore on, I tried to get online to fill out my information and file a claim. When I tried to log in to the web portal I was unable to access the site because it wouldn’t allow me to generate a PIN number. After a couple of weeks and emails back and forth with support people, an IT person was able to reset my account so I could generate a PIN and file a claim.