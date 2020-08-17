What is being done to fix Montana’s broken unemployment system?

I am a Montana native currently living in Missoula county House District 99, Senate District 50. Like many Montanans my place of employment was shut down for a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am one of the lucky ones, I’m back to work now. Also like many Montanans I had to navigate our confusing and broken unemployment system for the first time. This was not easy.
At first, I thought my place of work was only going to be closed for 3 weeks, so I didn’t attempt to file. As the weeks wore on, I tried to get online to fill out my information and file a claim. When I tried to log in to the web portal I was unable to access the site because it wouldn’t allow me to generate a PIN number. After a couple of weeks and emails back and forth with support people, an IT person was able to reset my account so I could generate a PIN and file a claim.
The system only lets you file a claim for the most recent week, so I was unable to claim any of the previous weeks of missed work. I emailed the IT person to see if I could backdate my claim and she informed me that it could be done, but only by speaking to a claims counselor on the unemployment help line at 406-444-2545. Over the past several weeks I have called that number well over 100 times attempting to reach a live person. So far, I have only received a busy signal. I know I’m calling the correct number because if I call after 4:00 pm I receive a voice message telling me I’ve called after hours. I have also emailed the support email address and have received no replies.
I can’t be the only Montanan with this problem. The fact that this number is busy all day every day tells me there are either many people with the same problem or there aren’t many people helping. As I said at the beginning, I am one of the lucky ones. I’m back to work and I didn’t miss any payments on my home or bills, but during the almost three months that I was without work I spent almost all of my meager savings.
I am sending this letter to all of my representatives at the state and local levels. I am also sending this to Montana news outlets. I want to know what is being done about this. We know that unemployment numbers have skyrocketed due to the pandemic. Why has Montana not hired more support staff in the unemployment office(s)? Why are news outlets not reporting on this? What is your office doing to help fix this problem for your constituents? We have an election coming up, and I think we deserve answers.
Dan Fouts,
Missoula
