What is being done to protect America?

The voting has begun and we law-abiding Americans want to know what precautions are being taken by our senators and congressmen. The President has indicated that he will not give up the office in a traditional, peaceful transfer of power. He has asked his young radical supporters to "stand back, but stand ready."

There is no "radical left mob" planning to overthrow America. That is B.S.!

There are however, many radical right wing mobs: Nationalists, Nazis, Klansmen, Proud Boys, etc., all hoping to overthrow democracy. Ammunition is being bought up across the country. They are arming for war! What is being done to protect us from them?

Donald Trump, Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale cheer the armed militias on with commercials filled with lies, fear and hate. Their words may light the fuse that starts something terrible. If they start, or support the violence, have they considered how far it could go? Do they wish to be remembered as the corrupt politicians who brought about the end of America? Do you want your children and grandchildren going into a civil war?

The Senate refused to let the witnesses speak at the Trump Impeachment. McConnell and you Republican Senators could have saved America! If they had done the right thing then, America would be safer now!