What is environmentalists' true agenda?

In response to opinion column by Adam Rissien titled "Our national forests are more than crops" dated June 28, and George Wuerthner's column of June 5, titled "Keep carbon in the forest":

Once again some of our environmentalists from the University of Montana are attacking the Trump administration policies delivered by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Personally, as a 93-year-old great-great-grandmother, born and raised in western Montana, I am pleased to see some reasoning sprouting from the Department of Agriculture.

For too many years we have heard some environmentalist crying, "The sky is falling." My years of experience have taught me that titles, degrees, nor accolades can replace wisdom or comment sense.

Please read the NCSL (National Conference of State Legislatures) podcast, "The role of Forest in Carbon Sequestration and Storage" by Jocelyn Durkay and Jennifer Schultz.