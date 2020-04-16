What is GOP plan to replace Affordable Care Act?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Right now there is legislation at the Supreme Court sponsored by the GOP and the Trump administration to effectively repeal the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to vote on this in 2020.

Since the ACA inception as law on March 23, 2010, there have been 70 attempts by the GOP to repeal it. It that happens, millions of Americans will lose their health care coverage.

If you are concerned about losing your health care coverage, you should contact U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and ask them what the GOP health care replacement plan is.

Louise Theisen,

Clancy

