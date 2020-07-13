What is holdup on mask requirement?

Dear Governor Bullock:
During World War II in the United Kingdom, blackout wardens were appointed to make sure there was no light leaked for the Nazis to use as navigation, exposing their targets. It was for the protection of the entire community. Maybe it was unpopular, but it saved lives.
What exactly is the holdup with requiring mask wearing? This is killing us.
Catherine di Gleria,
Hamilton
