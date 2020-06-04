What is leadership to Senator Daines?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While most Republican senators dodged questions on the president’s latest political stunt, Senator Daines made sure to say he “was grateful to see President Trump’s leadership.” But, what leadership did he see?

Was it the president’s leadership in ordering Americans, peacefully exercising their First Amendment right, to be tear gassed? His leadership in inflaming racial tensions and dividing Americans even further in this moment? A moment that requires selflessness, unity and reconciliation with this country’s history of “political oppression, economic exploitation, and social degradation” of black and brown people. A moment where over 108,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19 and 40 million have lost their jobs. Or, was it his leadership in spreading lies and misinformation to deny this grim reality because it might hurt his chances of re-election?

That is not leadership. And Senator Daines, in claiming that it is, proves he is more committed to party and to power than to country, community and justice. History will remember that in our country’s darkest hour, when we needed a leader the most, the White House lights were off. Daines believes that to be leadership. I do not. I believe we deserve much, much better.

Matthew Paoli-Asaro,

Missoula

