 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What is Missoula getting for taxes?

What is Missoula getting for taxes?

{{featured_button_text}}

Do our mayor and the Missoula City Council truly care about their taxpayers?

I am born and raised in Montana and am a homeowner here in Missoula. I pay twice the property taxes as my mother and step-father in Great Falls. What do we, the taxpayers, get for having paid this much?

During a pandemic, we got a city government that refused to furlough any of their employees, while still continuing to spend carelessly. We saw rushed real estate purchases without adequate public notice and without the required appraisals. We saw no consultation whatsoever with either businesses nor the general public for decisions that have had significant bearing on them, their lives and their livelihood.

And now, after having had a very mild winter, we have a front of snowy weather; only to find that our steep streets on the hill have had no plowing, sanding, de-icing or any attention whatsoever.

John Engen has been mayor for 15 years. Can you honestly tell me that he has done anything to make our lives as taxpayers any better or easier in that time?

Dave Romenesko,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News