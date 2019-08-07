If, as the experts point out, mass shootings are carried out by people who are "disaffected" (be they disaffected white racists, disaffected religious zealots or whomever), what is the underlying cause of this era of rising disaffection? And what is driving it to such desperate and violent actions? Is it merely aggravation at a disturbance in the status quo? Is there even such a thing as "status quo"?
Alienation in our society has reached epidemic proportions and it's manifesting itself in many ways, the most starling of which is the rise of these technologically enhanced lethal tantrums. Certainly politics takes advantage of vague angst but politics is only a symptom, not a cause.
So, what is this apparently untouchable and unmentionable force that disturbs us so profoundly? What is really underlying our seething contempt for each other?
Jim Watts,
Missoula