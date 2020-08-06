What is the Republican Party's Raison d'être?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Encyclopedia Britannica defines a political party as “a group of persons organized to acquire and exercise political power.” Britannica goes on to explain that modern political parties arose out of Europe and the United States within a framework of a liberal democracy, but since the 20th century it has been hijacked by dictators for entirely undemocratic purposes.

So if one only defines a political party as a group whose only purpose is political power, then certainly the Republican Party would fit into the wide net used for a “political party”. But shouldn’t it have additional reasons for being?

If there was once more to this political party, its devolution has shed these attributes. It has been stripped bare of any other Raison d'être - a French expression commonly used in English, meaning "reason for being". Raison d'être is constructed of four pillars: your passion, your mission, your vocation, and your profession. All of the four pillars now within the GOP are now exposed as “power” - there is essentially one pillar.

A structure with four pillars is much more sound than one with only one. Is it time to re-design?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

