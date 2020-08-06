You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What is the Republican Party's Raison d'être?

What is the Republican Party's Raison d'être?

{{featured_button_text}}

Encyclopedia Britannica defines a political party as “a group of persons organized to acquire and exercise political power.” Britannica goes on to explain that modern political parties arose out of Europe and the United States within a framework of a liberal democracy, but since the 20th century it has been hijacked by dictators for entirely undemocratic purposes.

So if one only defines a political party as a group whose only purpose is political power, then certainly the Republican Party would fit into the wide net used for a “political party”. But shouldn’t it have additional reasons for being?

If there was once more to this political party, its devolution has shed these attributes. It has been stripped bare of any other Raison d'être - a French expression commonly used in English, meaning "reason for being". Raison d'être is constructed of four pillars: your passion, your mission, your vocation, and your profession. All of the four pillars now within the GOP are now exposed as “power” - there is essentially one pillar.

A structure with four pillars is much more sound than one with only one. Is it time to re-design?

Erwin Curry, 

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News