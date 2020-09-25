 Skip to main content
What kind of bird is flock leader?

What flock have you aligned with?

They say that birds of a feather flock together. Has your flock leader appointed birds who later turned out to be felons? Does he cheat on his mate and grope female birds inappropriately? Does he clip the wings of anyone who disagrees with him? Is he prone to telling lies? Is he a stable genius?

Unless you can say "no" to any or all of the above — we know what kind of a bird you are.

Peter Daniels,

Polson

