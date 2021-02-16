What more evidence did senators need?

The impeachment proceedings of Donald Trump are over! But are they really over? After much testimony, many videos of the horrible day of Jan. 6, 2021, 43 United States senators voted for the acquittal of Trump.

After Trump threw them all under the bus! After Trump put their lives in danger. After Trump turned his back on his own vice president and the Speaker of the House.

Trump took an oath of office to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States. Trump took an oath of office to protect the citizens of the United States. But Trump lied about the election results. Trump tried to overthrow the government of the United States. But it did not matter to 43 Senators. Those 43 senators, including our Sen. Steve Daines, voted to acquit Donald Trump, therefore not supporting the Constitution of the United States.

What more evidence did those 43 senators need? Democracy is under the microscope but the lens seems to be out of focus. Will we ever recover from a President who tried to overthrow his own government?

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

