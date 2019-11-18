"We the people" have been fed over and over, from various of our nation's Republican and Democratic leaders, their views on what is true, what is false, what to believe and what not to believe.
It is always interesting to see just how much of all this "we the people" are actually critically absorbing. What does it really take for us regular folks to make up our minds on who to vote for? Are we motivated more by careful legislative policy considerations, or by emotions, hearsay, visuals and our own prejudices?
Given the extreme divisions between our two primary political parties, it will be most interesting to see how our next election results either excuse or condemn our present president.
Let's all stay tuned as we each make up our own minds amid all this media political palaver.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula