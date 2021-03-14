 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What passes for leadership

What passes for leadership

{{featured_button_text}}

My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Not so with Montana’s national and state Republicans, dedicated protectors, whose daily actions and utterances are the current cynosure of what passes for leadership.

Not that it isn’t of nature to wish to survive, to work, but it’s incumbent to consider the sacred, immutable worth of each person, and here are some things that should be of more than passing concern to anyone that does:

1. Full page real estate ad equating monetary achievement with it;

2. FWP’s Quentin Kujula’s concerns that SJ18 would be good because it’s a comfort to many new residents who’ve never seen a grizzly, while;

3. Knudsen signs on to Arizona lawsuit to keep brown people away from their next meal, even though they come because NAFTA displaced them from their farmland. Finally, the poster boy for promotion to level of incompetence;

4. Daines holds up confirmation of Deb Haaland.

Please, real god within, never let me confuse the meritocracy with survival of the fittest. And not forget that racism and sexism are the underground substructure of this country.

Bill Shea,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites
Letters

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher …

Implications of HB505
Letters

Implications of HB505

Every two years, tens of thousands of Montana hunters gather in community centers, school cafeterias, and church basements to comment on propo…

What is a ranger?
Letters

What is a ranger?

A park ranger is your friend. He is the embodiment of the law in the park. His presence keeps me safe. He enforces the rules and sees to it th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News