My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Not so with Montana’s national and state Republicans, dedicated protectors, whose daily actions and utterances are the current cynosure of what passes for leadership.

Not that it isn’t of nature to wish to survive, to work, but it’s incumbent to consider the sacred, immutable worth of each person, and here are some things that should be of more than passing concern to anyone that does:

1. Full page real estate ad equating monetary achievement with it;

2. FWP’s Quentin Kujula’s concerns that SJ18 would be good because it’s a comfort to many new residents who’ve never seen a grizzly, while;

3. Knudsen signs on to Arizona lawsuit to keep brown people away from their next meal, even though they come because NAFTA displaced them from their farmland. Finally, the poster boy for promotion to level of incompetence;

4. Daines holds up confirmation of Deb Haaland.

Please, real god within, never let me confuse the meritocracy with survival of the fittest. And not forget that racism and sexism are the underground substructure of this country.