What precautions to protect MT Capitol?

What precautions to protect MT Capitol?

Governor Gianforte, national media outlets are now citing Federal Bureau of Investigation reports of calls for armed militants to assault all 50 state capitols. The threat to the public's safety and security of the Montana Capitol employees is no longer potential but imminent.

What precautions and protections are being put in place to protect the capitol and citizens of Helena by the Governor's Office and state authorities? At this time, it is imperative that public safety alerts be publicized and information describing plans by the state authorities to repel assault on state government buildings and protect the public be made known.

It will be a grave breach of responsibility and dereliction of duty by your office and state authorities to avoid preparing for a predicted act of terrorism.

John Honsky,

Missoula

