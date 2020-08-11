You have permission to edit this article.
What TV station were 'patriots' watching?

Re: Aug. 10 guest column by Lake County Patriots:

I agree with your premise that vandalism and violence are not patriotic. This mayhem that has been given so much attention by the press is mostly committed by 2% of the demonstrators, who may come from out of the area to use the demonstrations as cover for their destructive acts.

The vast majority of demonstrators are good people of all ages, races and nationalities, who were incentivized into action by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, as well as many other similar atrocities. They for sure aren’t Marxist, don’t want to overthrow the government. What TV station were you watching that gave you the idea that demonstrators were burning flags and bibles? Why don’t you change the TV channel rather than watching fake news?

You brand all Democrats as being ultra-liberal. This is no truer than labeling all Republicans as right-wing extremists. Democrats want law and order for themselves and their families just as much as Republicans. They just don’t condone police brutality. Police are asked to do things beyond the scope of their training. That is where the trouble arises.

If you patriots think all races and nationalities get an equal opportunity, why don’t you consider sending your kids as exchange students to an Indian reservation of to a ghetto on the south side of Chicago. You might just change your minds.

Larry F. Roberts,

Missoula

