Soon, Montanans will chose a congressman — a choice more about worldview differences than personalities.
In a season when Democrats are forced to vote in lock-step, we will chose between supporting Nancy Pelosi’s agenda — more Marxist-socialism, open borders, higher taxes, etc. — and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte.
The Left is adept at accusations that are not easily refuted in a hostile media environment.
Class envy: We easily fall prey to socialists demonizing those who have built wealth. Progressives won’t tell you of dozens of investments the Gianfortes have made in Montana. Recently, CLDI, which works with those in need on the south side of Billings, opened a new facility partially because of a $1.1 million Gianforte Foundation grant.
Public lands: Attack ads suggest Gianforte is against public access when the opposite is true, as he works to open access to hundreds of miles of roads on public lands, reversing Barack Obama policies.
Self-righteous leftists never mention the congressman without rehashing the dust-up with a reporter, public apologies notwithstanding.
Montanans must ignore the media and do their homework. If they do it well, we will return Gianforte to Congress.
Richard Pence,
Billings