 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What was Gianforte actually voting fore?

What was Gianforte actually voting fore?

{{featured_button_text}}

Occasionally I listen to to a radio show called Montana Talks. Since Greg Gianforte has been our congressional representative I heard him interviewed by the talk show host a number of times when congress was in session. He was actually there on the house floor. I also remember that he would state that he would have to go to his seat on the house floor and go vote on something. I never heard him inform us, the people he who represents, what he was voting on or how he was voting. I and I am sure some inquiring minds would like to know what he was voting on and how he was voting. Maybe he felt this political stuff was so complicated that those of us ordinary unsophisticated voters would not understand it! Something to think about when you vote in November.

Dr. W. David Herbert, 

Billings

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News