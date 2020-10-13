What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her attention focused on the PSC’s regulatory responsibilities." Wait........what???

Did a newspaper in Maine endorse Susan Collins because "Trump has learned his lesson"?

Did a newspaper in Louisiana endorse David Dukes because "Some of his best friends are Black"?

What's next for the Missoulian - endorse the so-called president because he told the violent hate-group Proud Boys to "Stand back, stand by"?

Fred Brewer,

Butte

