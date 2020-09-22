What we know for sure

I have learned a lot over the past few months. If you watch Fox news; Democrat run cities are experiencing riots by supposed protesters for racial justice. ABC, NBC, and CNN portray this as “largely peaceful” patriots protesting racism while racist police and white supremist provoke them into burning down buildings, stealing flat screen TVs and designer Tennis shoes. Based on Democrat politicians claims that this country is overwhelmingly and systemically racist; I fully expected hundreds of thousands of racists to descend on the protesters with mass lynching’s, cross burnings and shootings. They haven’t shown up yet; I guess they are afraid of being arrested for disobeying lock down orders.
In these cities Democrat Governors, Mayors, District Attorneys, and city councils, have ordered police to not arrest rioters and looters, refuse to charge arrested protesters, order police out of areas protesters have taken over, refuse Trump’s offers to help quell riots, charged people defending their homes with gun crimes, released violent criminals without bail. At the same time, they have ordered “non-essential” businesses and activities, such as church, sports, concerts, restaurants’, etc. locked down. Ordered people to wear mask and social distance unless of course “peacefully protesting”. I guess the heat from burning buildings kills the virus.
There is disagreement as to rather it is “largely peaceful protest” or riots and looting. Democrats seem to have a mind set that a serial killer who only kills a few of the people he encounters would be largely law abiding. There is no disagreement however that absent the police, the people engaged in these activities are Democrat supporters. Look at them, then contrast the people at Trump rallies. Who would you rather have a picnic with?
It seems apparent that no sane law-abiding citizen, with a choice, would want to live in one of these Democrat controlled cities. I know Democrats reading this think their candidates are different and it could never happen here but a vote for a Democrat is a vote for Schumer/Pelosi , New York and California. As example Tester voted to impeach Trump who is overwhelmingly supported by Montanans. A large part of Montana’s economy is based on fossil fuels; the 2nd Amendment has massive support as does Trump. Democrats hate all three. If Daines doesn’t keep office Montanans will have zero representation in the Senate. Tester/Bullock will vote with Schumer/Pelosi, count on it.
Gary Fitzpatrick,
Lewistown
