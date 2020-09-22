What we know for sure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have learned a lot over the past few months. If you watch Fox news; Democrat run cities are experiencing riots by supposed protesters for racial justice. ABC, NBC, and CNN portray this as “largely peaceful” patriots protesting racism while racist police and white supremist provoke them into burning down buildings, stealing flat screen TVs and designer Tennis shoes. Based on Democrat politicians claims that this country is overwhelmingly and systemically racist; I fully expected hundreds of thousands of racists to descend on the protesters with mass lynching’s, cross burnings and shootings. They haven’t shown up yet; I guess they are afraid of being arrested for disobeying lock down orders.

In these cities Democrat Governors, Mayors, District Attorneys, and city councils, have ordered police to not arrest rioters and looters, refuse to charge arrested protesters, order police out of areas protesters have taken over, refuse Trump’s offers to help quell riots, charged people defending their homes with gun crimes, released violent criminals without bail. At the same time, they have ordered “non-essential” businesses and activities, such as church, sports, concerts, restaurants’, etc. locked down. Ordered people to wear mask and social distance unless of course “peacefully protesting”. I guess the heat from burning buildings kills the virus.