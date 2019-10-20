Strand by strand the once mighty American empire unravels before the world’s eyes. Betrayed by its corporate/political controllers for profits/power and in deep denial about the consequences of corporate capitalism's destruction of the earth’s ability to sustain life, America is a diseased predatory beast that becomes more dangerous every day.
America has always been low-hanging fruit ripe for plucking by fascist authoritarians. Ingenious techniques of behavior modification and propaganda (the internet, consumerism, sports culture, deification of the military) have given American elites even greater control of the populace. They use insidious lies and false promises to foster a psychic need for violence, which will lead to society’s violent breakdown.
Will America’s long voyage to collapse be cataclysmic bedlam or a transition to a peaceful, sustainable living planet?
Bill Bakeberg,
Milltown