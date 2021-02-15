What will it finally take for GOP to act with integrity and courage

Many times in recent years I have watched Republicans squirm and do nothing when asked about something inhumane our ex-president has done—like separating children from their parents with no plan to reunite them. These Republicans always want us to know there is a line they would not cross, some behavior so egregious they would say “that’s too much”, put integrity over personal gain and do something. But where is that line I wonder?

This years’ impeachment events provided a real-world opportunity to answer that question. Is bribing a foreign government for personal favors too much? Guess not. Only one Republican Senator thought that crossed the line. How about inciting an armed insurrection to overturn election results, desecrate the Capitol and leave three dead? That was too much for a whopping 14% of Republican Senators. But not the other 86%! What it would take for Daines or even half of Republican Senators to act with integrity and say “too much”. Given that subversion of democracy, death and desecration are insufficient, I hope my curiosity is never satisfied, that we never experience what it would take for Republicans to act with courage and integrity in support of democracy.