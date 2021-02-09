What will it take to turn fearful Republican Party to hope?

Fear is a strong motivator in us humans. The Republican Party is presently numbed by fear. The great majority of the Republican legislators are in abject fear of Donald Trump's next move.

Perhaps a new party? The "Trump base" of millions, would gladly leave the Republican Party. They believe in the Trump version of political beliefs and behavior.

What will it take for the "looking with present fear" Republicans to become the "working with future hope" political party it used to be? It's going to take a whole change in attitude among many fearful legislators. The strong majority of us, politicians included, do not support promoting violence against political adversaries. This has not been part of our operating democracy.

What will it take to get back our democracy? Many predictions paint quite a grim picture on the next few years, politically, and our ability to remain democratic. Yes, fear is a strong motivator in us humans. But, in my way of thinking, there is a much more powerful motivator available within me. It is my acceptance of a thought system based on love which automatically eliminates fear.