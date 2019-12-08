{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

In this poor old world of today,

We're trashing our habitat;

One solution I'll venture to say,

Is more of love and less of begat.

Dick Darne,

Alberton

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0