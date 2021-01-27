 Skip to main content
What would Keystone pipeline do for Montana?

date 2021-01-27

What would Keystone pipeline do for Montana?

What would the Keystone XL pipeline do for Montana?

It might provide a few helper jobs as the oil construction company quickly moves through our state. It would enrich the landowners who sell easement rights. And then what?

Would the Billings and Great Falls oil refineries continue to get the same amount of Canadian oil to refine as they do now? Or would all those good-paying jobs go down the pipeline to Houston? Would Montana taxpayers get stuck when the pipeline leaks? You know there would be leaks.

Charles Widdicombe,

Missoula

