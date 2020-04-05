What's so terrible about socialism?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capitalism is an economic term, not a political term. In a capitalistic economy, the goal of a business is to make as much wealth as possible for its owners or shareholders. And there is nothing wrong economically with this, but only economically. Society be damned: only money and profit matter.

Communism is also an economic term, not a political term. Under a communistic society the state owns everything on behalf of its citizens, who are all supposed to be equal and compensated equally. In theory, this should be a utopia, but since people do not have the same work habits, this economic system has its shortcomings.

Now we come to socialism, which is also an economic term, not a political term. Under socialism, the government controls or owns certain portions of the economy such as the military, police and fire departments. In some countries the government may also control or own the postal system, utilities, railroad, certain industries or offer health care, retirement pensions and unemployment benefits for its citizens. It all depends on what best benefits the citizens. In nearly all of advanced countries of the world, health care is socialized.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, what is so terrible about socialism?

Fred R. Luety,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1